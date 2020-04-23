While everyone is doing something to combat Coronavirus and killing their time amidst the lockdown, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor Vicky Kaushal is also among them and is making most of his time on his social media handle. An avid social media user, Vicky has conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Tuesday to promote the launch of his last film on Amazon Prime Video.

During the session, the actor revealed that he has experienced sleep paralysis a couple of times.

A fan asked Vicky, “Did you ever experience bhoot in real life (sic).” The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor replied, “I have experienced sleep paralysis a couple of times… It’s damn scary. Read about it! (sic).”

Sleep paralysis is a state, during waking up or falling asleep, in which a person is conscious but unable to move or speak. It may get scary and can cause anxiety to people who suffer from it.

Another fan asked the actor about any haunting experience during the shoot of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor shared a picture of himself with a scar on his face and wrote, “Met with an accident during shoot. Hairline fractured cheek bone. 12 internal and 13 external stitches. Kaafi haunting (sic).”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. In the film, he portrayed the role of a marine officer in the film who is instructed to solve a mystery of the arrival of a haunted ship. He will be next seen in Shootjit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh. Apart from this, the actor also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty.