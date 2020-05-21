Amidst the lockdown, many movies are taking to OTT platforms for release, including big-budget films like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi. Since then, speculations have been rife that Excel Entertainment has collaborated with Amazon originals.

Putting to rest all the speculations doing the rounds, Excel Entertainment has issued a clarification on their collaboration with Amazon originals. The film production company is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Excel Entertainment has previously developed three web series. All of them were made for Amazon Prime Video – Inside Edge, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, charting wide success all across.

Taking it to their official Twitter handle, Excel Entertainment shared a clarification in the viewer’s interest. They shared a post that reads, “There has been a great deal of speculation doing the rounds since the weekend about budget cuts on Amazon originals produced by Excel media. We would like to clarify that these assumptions are not true. They have been great partners and we continue to collaborate with them on multiple shows”.

The production house has been making some outstanding movies including GullyBoy, Dil Chahta Hai, Don 2 and many others since 1999.