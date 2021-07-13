The actress Esha Deol Takhtani will return to screen with a bang this year. Her upcoming role in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness will be for Disney+Hotstar VIP. However, she has now announced that she has produced her first feature film, Ek Duaa, along with Ajay Devgn.

Ek Duaa will continue the actor’s quest to portray a role that sends a meaningful message about women for the whole world to hear. A powerful and subtle message related to women is presented through the project made by Ramkamal Mukherjee.

“I wanted to do a film that not just has entertainment but can also inform and inspire change. When I heard the concept of Ek Duaa, it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor,” the actor said in a statement.

She added, “It is heartening to see how the number of women behind the scenes have increased not just in the count but invisibility too in the industry, and I am happy to join the bandwagon.

Announcing the same, Esha Deol took to her Instagram and wrote: “Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF) we are launching our first film as producers, “Ek Duaa.’ When I was approached with ‘Ek Duaa’ as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, that I had to somehow support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for us to start something new as partners.”

‘Ek Duaa’ is produced by Venky’s and Assorted Motion Pictures, which will soon be streaming on Voot Select.