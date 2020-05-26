Salman Khan has been constantly helping the people affected by lockdown in these tough times. Amidst the novel coronavirus, the actor has been doing his bit in every manner possible.

On Monday, the entire country celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr but unlike every year, it was a low affair this time. However, Salman made it special for around 5000 underprivileged families amidst the pandemic. The actor, with a mission to spread festive cheer, sent a special kit containing Sheer korma ingredients.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal shared the pictures of supplies with a heartfelt note for Salman. He wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness…Humans like you balance the society, Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all…special way of bhai wishing Eid !!! (sic).”

In another tweet, he added, “This kit comprises of everything needed to make Sheer korma for more than 50 people…just a proud feeling to share that Being Haangryy has reached out to 25,000 families with dey ration and 5000 families with Eid kits given out by bhaiThank you for making me a part of this team (sic).”

Earlier, Salman had launched a food truck ‘Being Haangryy’ to ensure that the less-privileged are not faced with starvation. The truck has been moving around the city of Mumbai, providing large bags of ration to the needy.

Meanwhile, Salman also had another treat in store for his fans on Eid. He released a new song titled “Bhai Bhai”, which promoted the message of communal harmony.