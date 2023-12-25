Dunki is third 100cr film for Shah Rukh Khan in 2023

In a triumphant streak, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest cinematic venture, Dunki, has soared into the esteemed Rs 100 crore club, marking a significant milestone for the Bollywood icon. This achievement solidifies Dunki as the 10th film in Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore benchmark at the Indian box office.

Notably, Dunki follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, Pathaan and Jawan, making it the third consecutive film starring Shah Rukh Khan to achieve this remarkable feat in 2023. The impressive numbers come from the potent combination of Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and the acclaimed directorial prowess of Rajkumar Hirani.

Despite early reports indicating a mixed reception, particularly in the mass belts, Dunki exhibited a promising surge in box office earnings on Sunday. The film’s success now hinges on its ability to sustain this momentum through Monday and Tuesday, with the upcoming Christmas holiday expected to contribute to another prosperous day at the box office.

Industry insiders speculate that Dunki’s five-day extended weekend collection is likely to hover around the Rs 125 crore mark, give or take a margin of +/- 3 crore. The extended holiday period, courtesy of Christmas and New Year festivities, will bolster the film’s financial performance.

Dunki joins the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic triumphs, securing its position alongside Ra One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan, as the 10th film by the celebrated actor to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone.

With Dunki’s success, Shah Rukh Khan’s cumulative net earnings for 2023 have surpassed a staggering Rs 1200 crore, painting this year as a historic chapter in the actor’s illustrious three-decade-long career. As the curtains draw on 2023, Shah Rukh Khan undoubtedly reflects on a year marked by unparalleled achievements and an enduring legacy in the annals of Indian cinema.