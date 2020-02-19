Producer Dinesh Vijan is all set to bring a new power-packed comedy film for his fans. On Wednesday, the producer made an official announcement of his next film. It will star Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Jain. Dinesh’s films – Roohi Afzana, Mimi and Angrezi Medium – are yet to hit the theatres.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Maddock Films wrote, “#DineshVijan is ready to tickle your funny bones in our next! The shoot for this laughter riot begins next month, in Delhi (sic).”

The shooting of the film will kickstart from next month in Delhi.

According to media reports, the film will chart the story of a couple who adopts parents. But when their ‘adopted’ parents are not what they expect in the least, the comedy thickens. This adopted couple then creates complete confusion in their lives, till a point that their marriage gets affected.

Kriti and Rajkummar have worked together in 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi before. It also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in a lead role. The film was a massive success and was also praised by the critics.