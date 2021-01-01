Actress Dia Mirza is naturally excited about her first Telugu film, Wild Dog. She grew up in Hyderabad, and she says she got a chance to brush up on her spoken Telugu skills while working in the action thriller starring superstar Nagarjuna.

“I was brought up in Hyderabad, so I learnt Telugu in school. I used to read and write Telugu till sixth grade, so doing this film was a good revision course of Telugu. I think the special thing about languages is that once you learn it you don’t forget it completely. You might not speak it on a daily basis but once you start speaking it you remember everything you have learnt as a child,” Dia told IANS.

She added: “I remembered a Telugu poem that was taught to me in school, so I used to hum it every time on the set (laughs), and everyone on set would laugh at me because it’s like a nursery rhyme or school poetry. I think once you learn riding a cycle, swimming or speaking a certain language, you don’t forget that in your lifetime.”

Talking about the film and her role, Dia said: “‘Wild Dog’ is an action film and I have been a part of action films in the past, but I am playing a very dramatic and emotional character in this film.”

The film is written and directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, and it stars Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni.