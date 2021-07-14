Actress Dia Mirza gave birth to a son with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi in May. It was only two months after the baby’s birth that they shared the news with the world. In a post she shared on Instagram, Dia Mirza shared that she has named her son Avyaan Azaad.

A quote from Elizabeth Stone sums up what the actress is feeling at the moment: “To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

“These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” wrote the actress.

Dia Mirza stated, “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening.”

She added, “Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

Thanking her friends, family, and fans, she wrote: “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms.”

As she concluded her post, she wrote, “To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say – your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time – Dia and Vaibhav.”

The wedding of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi took place in February at a private ceremony. Previously, Dia Mirza was married to Sahil Sangha.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju are among her best-known films.

The last film she appeared in was Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed film Thappad with Taapsee Pannu.