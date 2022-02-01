‘Dhadkan’ remake to star Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty

‘Dhadkan’ and ‘Border’ are among Suniel Shetty’s films Ahan Shetty would like to direct as a remake.

When ‘Dhadkan’ was released in 2000, it became a hit. Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar star in the romantic drama. Wuthering Heights was the inspiration for the movie.

An Indian-Pakistani war is the setting of the mega-hit ‘Border’, released in 1997. In 1971, the Battle of Longewala took place. This movie is based on those events.

In a conversation with IANS, Ahan spoke about the remake culture and a film of his father he would like to star in: “I absolutely love border so I think ‘Border’ would be a fantastic film to remake and be a part of. I think ‘Dhadkan’ would also be an interesting film to be a part of.”

His Bollywood debut came last year with Tadap, a story about a guy hopelessly in love who turns vindictive along the way after being abandoned.

Asked what he has planned next, Ahan said: “There are a few interesting things that we have planned. There should be an announcement within a month… Other than that I can say that I have a four-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala. So I will be working with him again.”