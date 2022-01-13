Despite rumors of her adopting a boy, actor Sushmita Sen sticks to her guns

According to her social media post, actor Sushmita Sen has denied the reports that she has adopted a boy.

In Bandra on Thursday evening, Susmita was spotted with her family.

Photographed by Shutterbugs together with her two daughters Renee and Alisah, and her little godson Amadeus who belongs to her friends Shreejaya and Chaitanya. A number of people wondered whether the young boy might be Sushmita’s adopted son after pictures of her family went viral.

Earlier this week, the actress clarified internet speculation by posting a photo on Instagram stating that the child is not her ‘adopted son’ but rather her ‘godson’.

“Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!! Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom),” wrote Sushmita alongside a picture of herself chatting with the young boy seated atop a car bonnet.

Renee, 22, was adopted by Sushmita in 2000. In 2010, she adopted Alisah, 12. Sushmita took a break from her acting career in order to raise her daughters properly.

She once shared in an interview “I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my company, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It’s time to focus on them.”

Recent appearances by Sushmita, on the work front, include ‘Aarya 2’, a crime thriller.

(With inputs from ANI)