Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, actress Deepika Padukone is currently at home and is spending quality time with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Along with it, she keeps on indulging in some household chores or activities to keep herself busy. From time to time, she keeps on treating her fans with the same on her social media handles.

On Wednesday, the actress shared another post with her fans, proving that she started her career at a very young age. The actress, taking a trip down through the memory lane, shared a vintage picture of herself showing how she started her career as a model as a child. Before entering Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, Deepika had done several modelling assignments and had a great career.

On Wednesday, the childhood photo, Deepika shared on Instagram appeared to be some assignment she may have taken up as a kid. In the photo, we can see Deepika looking cute while posing with two other kids. In the photo, the Chhapaak star can be seen clad in a gorgeous black dress with matching shoes and a hat. Smiling away in the picture, Deepika looked like a sight to behold and left her fans speechless with the cute throwback.

Deepika shared the photo and captioned it, “Started young…” Deepika won the hearts of her fans all over again by dropping a childhood photo that is nothing less than a visual treat.

View this post on Instagram Started young…🙈 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s next that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is a film based on the complexity of modern relationships. It is produced by Karan Johar and will release on February 12, 2020. Deepika also will be seen with Ranveer Singh in ‘83. But the film’s release has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.