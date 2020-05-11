It’s just been a day since Deepika Padukone revealed her love for her mom Ujjala Padukone as she shared a picture of her from childhood archives. Now, the actress, on Monday, seems to be missing her mum amidst the lockdown as she shared another throwback picture of her along with her mum from her pre-wedding rituals.

Expressing her love for her mom, Deepika took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with mom Ujjala and sister Anisha from her pre-wedding rituals back in 2018.

In the still, one can see Deepika twinning with her mom in orange. While Deepika is seen dressed in an orange suit, mum Ujjala can be seen clad in an orange saree with a red blouse. Deepika’s sister Anisha can be seen dressed in a pale pink suit. The gorgeous ‘Padukones’ look stunning as they smile for the shutterbugs prior to Deepika’s wedding with Ranveer Singh.

With this, Deepika expressed her love for her mom. Alongside the photo, the actress wrote, “Love You Amma! (sic),” with a heart emoticon. One can easily spot the pre-wedding glow on Deepika’s face. Currently, Deepika is in Mumbai amidst lockdown with Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83, which is based on India’s unexpected win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, beating the more fancied West Indies. While her husband Ranveer Singh plays Indian team’s then captain, former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will appear as his wife, Romi Dev. The film, which was to release in April this year, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Karan Johar. It is yet untitled and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.