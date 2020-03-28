The power couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh love to travel. The couple hardly leave a chance to jet off on a vacation whenever they get some time off their busy schedule. After the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the entire nation is under lockdown and so are the celebrities. Amidst all of this, the duo is making most of the time together in their home.

Deepika is following her hobbies. She is teaching herself piano and making delicious desserts. Recently, the Chhapaak actress managed to add some humour to all this. She has shared a meme about how one can go from one room to another in their houses if they want to ‘travel’ amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

And Deepika has managed to add some humour to all this. “Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas… #travel #home” The picture is a layout of an apartment,” Deepika wrote on Instagram.

The meme has a photo of a house floor plan.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So relatable.”

Another one commented: “hahaha. we all are doing the same.”

Though at home, Deepika isn’t taking her fitness lightly.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Chhapaak. The film made decent money at the box office and was also lauded by critics. Next, she will be seen in the sports drama 83’ alongside Ranveer Singh.