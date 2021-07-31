Deepika Padukone gets worked up to training herself for Pathan!

Deepika Padukone is reunited with Shahrukh Khan for Pathan, her much anticipated film. For the first time on Indian screens, Deepika is performing high-octane action, for which she is pushing the envelope in order to deliver the best performance.

Sources close to the film unit have revealed, “Despite juggling multiple film shoots, Deepika doesn’t miss training for Pathan. The workout includes a mix of functional training and Yoga. She dedicates 1.5 hour of her day towards workout for 6 days a week, keeping one day break for rejuvenation. Deepika is also following a strict diet regime, as advised to her.”

Her film schedules resumed after she recovered from a severe case of Covid-19.

The source further elaborates, “Getting back on sets after a severe bout of Covid-19, took a lot of emotional and physical strength for Deepika. She is still pushing to get her fitness and health completely back, and is fully committed to it.”

The easing of the lockdown has left Deepika juggling multiple films at once. In addition to Pathan, she also shot for Shakun Batra’s upcoming, untitled film.

Aside from Pathan and Shakun Batra’s next, she has Nag Ashwin’s next starring Prabhas, The Intern remake, Mahabharat, ’83, and Fighter in the pipeline.