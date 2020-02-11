Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have jetted off to some unknown location to enjoy a vacation together. Over the past few days, their fans have been trying to guess the location.

On Friday, Chapaak actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of their passports along with her boarding pass and the news that they both were heading out for a holiday.

View this post on Instagram His & Hers…💞 #vacation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

Since then, every day, Deepika has been dropping hints about her vacay spot on Instagram with captions stating ‘His & Hers’ to add to the curiosity among fans.

After sharing a picture of two umbrellas, on Sunday, the actress shared another picture in which two cycles can be seen. She wrote, “Two’s company… #his&hers #vacation (sic).”

View this post on Instagram come sunshine or rain…🌤 #his&hers #vacation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 8, 2020 at 9:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram two’s company…🚴🏽‍♀️🚴🏽 #his&hers #vacation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:49pm PST

Going by the pictures shared by the actress, it seems the couple has opted for a beachy location for their vacay.

On Tuesday, Deepika shared yet another mysterious glimpse from her vacay with hubby Ranveer and it added to the speculation among fans that DeepVeer might be holidaying in Sri Lanka.

Deepika confessed on her Instagram story that she used to think that Sea Cucumber was a vegetable.

Also, as per the boarding pass that Deepika had shared a few days back, fans saw the flight number UL 142 and tried to find out the DeepVeer’s vacay spot through it.

The flight UL 142 as per various fan comments on the photo travels between Mumbai and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Now, with the Chhapaak actress confessing about her confusion over Sea Cucumbers, fans are not behind in speculating that Ranveer and Deepika are spending time at the exotic beaches and landscapes of Sri Lanka.

The power couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018. The wedding was held in Lake Como, Italy, and was attended by the families and friends of the two actors only. They later hosted three receptions for their friends in Bengaluru and Mumbai.