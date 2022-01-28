‘Dance With Me’ will showcase Salman Khan’s singing skills

One of Bollywood’s biggest stars has turned singer once again. In the near future, he will release a new song called ‘Dance With Me’.

The peppy track’s teaser was released on Salman’s Instagram account on Friday. “Ready, get set, party! #DanceWithMeTeaser out now. Song releases tomorrow. @BeingSalmanKhan @SajidMusicKhan @adityadevmusic #KaranRawat,” he captioned the post.

The teaser excited fans.

“Bhai is back. Can’t wait for the song,” a social media user commented.

“Woaah. Love how you sing,” another one wrote.

He has previously performed songs like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Pyaar Karona’, ‘Tere Bina’, and ‘Bhai Bhai’.

(With inputs from ANI)