Filmmaker Karan Johar, who turned 48 on Monday, took to his official Twitter handle to inform that two members of his household staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news broke on Johar’s birthday as he himself posted a long statement confirming two of his household staff getting COVID-19 positive.

He further added that he and his family have all taken the test and have been declared negative for Coronavirus. However, “the family will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us,” wrote Johar in his post on Twitter.

The statement reads, “I’d like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms.”

“The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.”

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we’re sure that they will be fighting fit soon!”

“These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe.”

Amidst lockdown, filmmaker Karan Johar is in Mumbai along with his mother Hiroo Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi. He keeps on treating his fans with his videos of his kids.

As of Monday evening, there are 1,38,345 coronavirus cases in the country. The number of deaths due to the virus is at 4,021. Maharashtra, being at worst recorded 52,667 positive cases till Monday evening.