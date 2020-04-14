Coronavirus outbreak doesn’t seem to slow down its pace. With every passing day, the number of cases have been increasing. Everyone is doing their bit to help each other in this time of crisis. B-town is also extending their support and is doing every possible way to help the needy. Shah Rukh Khan is also leaving no stone unturned to lend his support. The actor previously announced he has donated to several charities fighting against the Coronavirus outbreak.

Later, he transformed his office space into a quarantine center. Now, once again, he has decided to provide 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical teams across Maharashtra. The news about his contribution was brought to light when Rajesh Tope, minister of public health and family welfare, the government of Maharashtra, thanked him for his support.

Shah Rukh retweeted his tweet and wrote back to him. “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy (sic).” The Zero actor’s tweet was a response to Rajesh’s tweet thanking the star for his donation.

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

“Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra,” the minister of public health and family welfare wrote.

Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 13, 2020

Shah Rukh has already donated to the PM-CARES Fund, Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra over the past few days. The actor also turned his 4-storeyed office into a quarantine centre, for which BMC thanked the actor and his wife Gauri Khan. “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!” the BMC tweet read.

Shah Rukh has also joined hands with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen. The actor will participate in a virtual concert called One World Together At Home. The concert is set to take place on April 18 and will be curated by Lady Gaga. The aim of the concert is to show support and applaud frontline health care workers fighting against COVID-19. The concert will showcase real-life experiences of doctors, nurses and families making through the pandemic.