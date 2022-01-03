COVID-19 positive results for John Abraham and his wife Priya

Actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya are under quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

He shared the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing that three days ago he came into contact with someone who was COVID positive. He wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else.”

Additionally, he stated that they had mild symptoms.

“We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up,” he added.

Many Bollywood celebrities have recently revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19, including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, as well as their spouses Karan Boolani and Karan Boolani’s cousins, were tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Anshula Kapoor, Arjun’s sister, has also been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

(With inputs from ANI)