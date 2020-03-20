In view of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday addressed to the nation and urged citizens to observe ‘janta curfew’ to fight coronavirus pandemic. He appealed to impose a self-curfew on March 22 as part of a trial run to test social isolation to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Supporting the initiative, many B-town celebs took to their social media handles to appeal to their fans to observe the curfew on Sunday.

From veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana, the actors urged fans to fight the situation together.

Requesting countrymen to be safe, Big B wrote, “I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances .. BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION! (sic).”

Akshay Kumar was quick to show his support for the new initiative. He wrote, “An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji…this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing (sic).”

Ajay Devgn addressed his fans with a Namaskar and urged them to adhere to the ‘janta curfew’. He wrote, “A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan pledged to follow PM Modi’s instructions and wrote, “The assuring words & calm demeanor of our leader honourable PM @narendramodi Ji gave me comfort. I pledge to follow your instructions Sir, and my respect to all the silent heroes for their relentless work in public interest (sic).”

Anushka Sharma urged citizens to abide by the preventive and precautionary directives stated by the Prime Minister.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has appealed for a #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March – Sunday from 7am – 9pm. I urge everyone to adhere to this in fighting this pandemic (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana requested everyone to stay at home and wrote, “Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let’s all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona (sic).”

The COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus has caused over 10,000 deaths world over. In India, four people died of the disease and around 195 people have been tested positive till now.