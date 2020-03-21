The coronavirus outbreak doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Maharashtra, so far, has recorded the highest number of positive coronavirus cases. In fact, over 250 coronavirus cases have been recorded across the nation so far. Everything has come to standstill. Only a day ago, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive. Since then, the panic over the situation has been rising. Several Bollywood celebrities have also been spreading awareness about the deadly virus and have urged the fans to stay indoors. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also urged people to avoid public places.

SRK, on Friday, released two videos making appeal to people to avoid public places and unnecessary travels as the next two weeks are quite crucial. He also asserted that the government and the citizens have to come up with a strong joint front to fight against COVID 19. “I appeal to all the people to avoid public places and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial. To fight this crisis, the government and the cities have to put up a strong joint front. So, I appeal again, please do not panic, please be careful about misinformation and please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government,” SRK stated.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have also made a similar appeal to the fans as a precautionary measure. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22 across the nation to spread awareness about safety guidelines to combat the novel coronavirus.