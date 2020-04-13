The ongoing pandemic Coronavirus has taken everyone under its sway. It has put everyone’s lives at risk. It has affected globally and constant efforts are still going on for making a vaccine or medication for the deadly virus. However, amidst all this, there are certain messages that are surfacing on the internet and making chaos among people. There are certain people, who have been sharing half or misleading information thereby putting everyone’s lives at risk. One of these is about the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating those affected by COVID-19.

Recently, Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to share an important message with his fans. He reposted this message shared by an individual, through which he tries to make people alert about the risk of self-medication. In the message, he focuses on the use of hydroxychloroquine, which can be very risky. Not only that, but he focuses on the fact that many people have lost their lives because of self-medication.

Alongside the message, he wrote, “Very Important Msg !! Self Medication especially HydroxyChloroquine can be very very Risky !! People have lost their lives due to self-medication. Lets be Responsible and well Informed … #Repost @sumitisingh.. I have seen some interviews and posts recently and hence am reaching out with the following msg…. #covidindia (sic).”

The actor has been contributing a lot in spreading awareness among people on social media for the past few days. Recently, he shared a rap song that he sang in order to make others alert about the dangers of Coronavirus. A few days back, the Luka Chuppi actor pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the PM Relief Fund for fighting against COVID-19.

On the work front, he has some interesting projects lined up including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.