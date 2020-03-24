Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is spending time with her family at home amidst the deadly Coronavirus scare, seems to be feeling sad for the Italians as the death toll in Italy has been on a rise due to COVID-19.

Keeping the European country in her prayers, Kareena remembered Italy with a throwback picture from her trip with Saif Ali Khan to the city of Rome. Due to the Coronavirus spread, Italy’s death toll has crossed 5400 and it continues to rise by the hour.

Kareena took to her official Instagram handle to remember the happier times when she and Saif had travelled to the city of Rome in Italy and posed in front of the iconic Colosseum.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy, several elderly and young people have died. In the photo, Kareena can be seen sporting a casual look in a blazer and jeans while Saif is seen opting for a half-sleeved tee with a jacket and jeans. Bollywood’s power couple can be seen getting all touristy in the photo as they posed in front of Rome’s iconic Amphitheatre.

Kareena shared the photo and sent prayers along with it to people of Italy where the COVID-19 has caused many deaths and it continues to spread, despite the lockdown. Alongside the picture, Kareena wrote, “Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all (Sic).”

Meanwhile, while being at home with Saif and Taimur, Kareena has been sharing updates on social media of her time away from work. A day back, Kareena shared a happy photo of Saif and Taimur indulging in a gardening session while spending a lazy Sunday at home.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.