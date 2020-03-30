To cope with COVID-19 Pandemic, India is under an unprecedented lockdown of 21 days, and the government has been making all efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, to support the government deal with the severe health and economic ramifications, Jay Patel and Randeep Hooda, duo from Corporate and Bollywood have partnered and stepped up to contribute 1 crore to the ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund), Daily Wages Worker, Ventilators, and encouraged others to do the same.

Randeep, who has been actively involved in various environmental and social causes, said, “ We salute the heroes who are serving against the life-threatening Coronavirus Disease without fear round the clock – doctors, nurses, police and daily needs suppliers. The world is going through pandemic with extreme effects of a virus that has not been experienced by any of us living today.”

Jay Patel, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, said, “As a country, India has been operating excellently in the economy for the last decade. Many new businesses have built and successfully secured a decent amount of profit over this period. So now this is a time for all of us to counter what we have gained to our country and our people. In this time of crisis, every business owner should contribute as per their capability. And that contribution can be in terms of money, technology, providing premises, donating equipment or offering their expertise.”

As of now, India has recorded over 1000 Coronavirus cases with 29 fatalities.