As the deadly Coronavirus has taken everyone under its sway, everyone is doing their bit to create awareness. Bollywood celebs have also joined the league and is doing every possible thing to motivate and spread awareness among the people, through their social media handles. They have been sharing pictures and videos urgings the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Not just this, many of them, have taken the step forward and pledge to contribute to PM CARES and NGO’s and Maharashtra’s CM Relief fund. According to the latest reports, Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani have collaborated together for a motivational song on COVID-19 for the citizens of the country.

The video will also feature Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday. The celebrities have recorded their bit of the video from their respective houses.

The song is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. Talking about the song Akshay said to Mid Day, “At a time when our days are clouded with uncertainty, and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be certain of one thing — everything will be back to normal and all we need to do is put up a united stand against this pandemic. This song is one step towards doing that.”

Jackky, who also presents the song, said, “Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments’ efforts in fighting the virus.”

Apart from the song, a bunch of actors have also collaborated for a short film titled Family. The short film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh.