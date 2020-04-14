Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be deeply disturbed after reading about the growing incidents of violence against police personnel across India, who are trying to maintain lockdown amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the actor condemned the attacks taking place.

Sharing his views on the same, the Article 15 actor took to his official Twitter handle to share a statement in which he slammed attacks on the police and said that Indians should rather salute them for their contribution during the crisis.

“I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them,” he wrote.

Lately, several incidents of violence against cops have occurred in many parts of India. In a shocking incident, a cop’s hand was chopped off in Punjab’s Patiala while on duty to prevent people from stepping out of their homes. Mob attacks on policemen in Bhopal and Cuttack, Ahmedabad have surfaced in the last couple of days.

The 35-year-old actor urged all Indians to appreciate the hard work the police force is putting in.

“They are putting us and our lives before theirs and we should respect how they are fighting for us to keep us all protected. All Indians should celebrate the police force and salute them! Jai Hind!” he concluded.