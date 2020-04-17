Seeing the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, it can be assumed that this is not going to end any time soon. Everyone is doing their bit to help each other in these times of crisis. The celebrities have also extended their support in every means they can to help the needy. Whether it’s Bollywood or South Indian film industry, everyone is contributing in a big way to support the daily wage earners who have lost their job due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Considering South stars, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun among many other biggies have done their bit for the people who have suffered due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the bandwagon as he has donated Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cinema workers. Chiranjeevi, who has shared screen space with Big B in Sye Raa, shared the news on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to ‘BIG B’ for this wonderful initiative. These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores (sic).”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is massively contributing for the people with basic essentials. He is also supplying food to the daily wage workers.