Ever since the news of Amitabh Bachchan and family including his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan having contracted COVID-19 broke out, their fans and well-wishers have been praying for them.

Big B and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19. Now according to the latest development, the iconic father-son duo is responding well to the treatment.

In a conversation to PTI, a hospital insider said, “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days.”

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, 46 and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19.

Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis on social media, on Sunday, adding that they will be “self-quarantining at home”. Late Monday, Amitabh thanked his fans and well-wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their messages of love.

“The heavy rainfall of your prayers and good wishes has broken all the dams of affectionate bonds. I am flooded with so much love. I can’t explain the way you have brightened the darkness of my isolation,” he wrote in Hindi on Twitter. “I bow down to you,” Amitabh added.

T 3593 –

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने

स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ;

बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने,

मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने,

प्रज्वलित कर दिया है

व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा ,

बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2020

Post the actors’ diagnosis, 26 staff members working at their bungalows were also tested for COVID-19. On Monday, Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward, said all the staff members tested negative for the virus.