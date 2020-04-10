As India continues its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, celebs from all over have been doing their bit to help the government in every possible manner. While many have contributed huge amounts to relief funds, some have been even distributing essentials to the needy and even taking care of the strays in these difficult times.

Superstar Akshay Kumar has also joined the league and recently contributed a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Now as per latest reports, the actor has donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The report by a daily says that when Akshay realised that the city had been struggling to mass produce these essential items needed while treating the patients due to limited resources, he immediately extended financial support to the BMC.

On Thursday, Akshay took to his official Twitter handle to express gratitude to Mumbai Police and BMC. “There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice,” he wrote.

There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ANf1ynTP09 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

Apart from making financial contributions, Akshay, along with his family has also been spreading awareness among his fans since the day the lockdown was announced through his social media handle.