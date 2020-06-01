Amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states in the country. As of now, it has over 34,000 active cases. In view of this, a new quarantine facility has been opened for patients in Dharavi. Recently, Ajay Devgn paid for the oxygen cylinders and ventilators that will be used in this new centre.

Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum has recorded a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North, told Mumbai Mirror that the actor readily paid for invaluable equipment for the facility opened on Monday. “We told him we needed oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators. He readily agreed to pay for them,” he said.

The actor made the contribution through his Ajay Devgn Films Foundation. Urging people to donate for the same, Ajay took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donate (Sic).”

The quarantine centre with a 200-bed facility has been constructed in a span of 15 days.