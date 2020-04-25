Amidst the Coronavirus scare, everyone is praising the corona warriors including doctors, policemen, nurses, etc, who are acting as a helping hand for the society. Not just this, everyone is also appreciating the brave hearts that are actually the corona survivors and fought the battle with a courageous heart. Recently, Vicky Kaushal also praised a young warrior which is a treat to watch.

The actor shared a video of residents of his society applauding an 11-year-old girl who, after going through treatment, beat the novel Coronavirus and was returned home.

Vicky lives in Oberoi Springs apartment in Mumbai, which is a home of many Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha.

In the video that Uri actor shared, residents are seen clapping for the young fighter as she enters the society’s premise with her bag. Vicky shared the post saying, “Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp (sic).”

Earlier, rumours were doing rounds on social media suggesting that Vicky had flouted the norms of the ongoing lockdown. The actor took to Twitter to clarify the same. He wrote, “There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I’ve not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice (sic).”

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I’ve not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. In the film, he portrayed the role of a marine officer in the film who is instructed to solve a mystery of the arrival of a haunted ship. He will be next seen in Shootjit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh. Apart from this, the actor also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty.