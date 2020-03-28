Amidst the Coronavirus scare, everyone is at their home, spending most of their time with their families. B-town is also utilising the time to create awareness among the people. Every now and then, Bollywood celebs have been urging their fans to stay home and take precautionary measures.

They have been posting different videos on their social media handles, sharing what they are doing amidst the shutdown. Many of them have been practicing their hobbies and showcasing their talent on social media. Ananya Panday is also in the same league. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress surely knows how to keep herself busy during the lockdown.

Talking to a leading daily, Ananya shared, “I hope everyone else stays in too” urging her fans and everyone in the nation to stay at home so that we can fight the coronavirus away.

The actress utilizes her time well and she is not bored and restless when practising social distancing. She bides her time productively while also spending time with her family and says “It’s wonderful to bake cookies with my sister and play with my dog. I can connect with my core and reclaim old hobbies.”

The actress is focused on her health and her fitness as well and talking about the same, she shared, “I need someone to push me to work out. My friends do that. Now since we can’t meet we’ve decided to work out together in the evening via video call”.

The actress gets to connect with her core again while reclaiming some of her old hobbies back which proves that she is not the one to waste time. When asked the hobbies, the actress said, “When I was younger I used to read a lot, I’ve started again and I’m also catching up with all the movies I’ve missed in recent times.”

Ananya also makes sure to take care of personal hygiene and wash hands regularly and maintains a certain distance with her family so that her loved ones stay safe. She says that everyone’s safety and health is of paramount importance.

The actress also mentioned a quirky and light-hearted thing she did. She breaks into laughter and says “I was in my gym clothes or home clothes for one week, so I felt like dressing up for a change. Since I couldn’t go anywhere I went and sat in my living room”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was busy-as-a-bee before the lockdown juggling between major projects – from Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter to Shakun Batra’s film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. And recently announced is yet another one in her kitty, which also marks her first Pan-India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda.