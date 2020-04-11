Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, recently joined hands with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to raise awareness about the novel COVID-19 disease. UNICEF India recently released a video on their official Instagram handle in which Manushi can be seen urging people to stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“Coronavirus has thrown us all into an unchartered territory and it is an extremely critical situation that’s affecting us all,” Chillar said.

“I am honoured to be part of UNICEF’s initiative to make my fellow citizens aware of the tremendous threat that exists if they decide to step outside their homes,” she added.

The model-turned-actor, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj is seen in the public service video saying “I’m staying at home right now because I want to make sure that my friends, family and also all of you are safe.”

The 22-year-old actor also shared the Dos and Don’ts that people should keep in mind while stepping out. “Social distancing means staying at home and when we go out for groceries maintaining one metre or more distance between us and another person,” she said.

“However, the physical distance doesn’t mean we are not together or that we don’t care about each other. Right now, we all have to support each other so let’s do this,” she added.

She has also focussed on the necessity of social distancing in the video.

The country’s total coronavirus cases rose to 7,447 on Saturday with 239 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.