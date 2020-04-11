Aamir Khan, who has recently joined the bandwagon of celebrities who are doing their bit to combat and help the people during the Coronavirus pandemic, on Friday, thanked medical staff, Maharashtra Police and administration, and other essential service providers who are working tirelessly amidst the crisis.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Aamir wrote, “Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you (sic).”

Earlier, Aamir Khan has donated to the PM CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. In addition to this, the superstar has also extended his support to the daily wage workers who were employed in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Amritsar when the coronavirus situation worsened and the film industry decided to stop all production work till further date. A few days later, PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. The actor is currently in self-quarantine with his family at his house in Mumbai.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump. The Hindi film also stars Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 7447 cases with 239 deaths in India.