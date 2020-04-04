A few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared a video in which she was seen washing dishes and cleaning her house amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Now, Uri actor Vicky Kaushal has also joined the league. He is also taking part in household chores.

The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the same. In the video, the actor is seen cleaning a ceiling fan. The fun part about the video is that Vicky didn’t need a stool to reach the fan, as turns out, he is tall enough to clean it with much ease.

After dusting the fan, Vicky looked straight into the camera and said, “Jiska ladka lamba uska bhi bada kaam hai. Pankhe saaf karvalo, stool ka kya kaam hai (Sic).”

View this post on Instagram Thought I’d interact with my fans today… 🙂 #quarantinelife A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 3, 2020 at 5:29am PDT

Here, Vicky punned on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan’s famous song, “Mere Angne Mein” from his 1981 film Laawaris, to add a bit fun to his video.

Currently, the actor has been spending most of the time in quarantine with his family. He keeps sharing pictures and videos with them.

View this post on Instagram माँ-ए नी मेरीए 🎶 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Mar 30, 2020 at 4:49am PDT

To help the sufferers, he also donated Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help fight the novel coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Mar 30, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT



Vicky was last seen on the big screen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film didn’t perform well at the box office and was also thrashed by critics. He will be seen next in Sardar Udham Singh on the big screen.