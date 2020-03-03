Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with her upcoming film. The actress will be seen experimenting with different genres and delving into the skin of the characters that come along her way.

The actress, who is merely two films old, feels that consistency is important to survive in Bollywood. She also feels that there has been a distinct change and transformation happening in every decade.

As the actress strongly opines about the shift happening in Bollywood, Fatima shared, “People have started accepting such films. It’s not just that, even the audience is accepting such films and wants to watch unconventional actors. Probably, they were not ready before, but now people are curious and they want to watch such films. Maybe after a few years, that may change, who knows.”

After a successful stint as a child actor, it is never too easy to make a comeback as an adult. But Fatima did it in spades with Dangal (2016) which saw charting some extraordinary box office numbers.

On the work front, Fatima is all set to come with Anurag Basu’s small-town set anthology film and the quirky comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.