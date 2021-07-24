An upcoming television show titled Zee Comedy Factory, is all set to host Mumbai Police in its premiere episode.

As the show went on floors, the makers decided to deliver a much-needed dose of laughter to the heroes who have been working tirelessly especially amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Giving the frontliners a chance to de-stress, the show hosted a stress buster evening for the Mumbai Police, inviting them to watch the filming of its first episode.

“Our show couldn’t have started on a better note than to have the biggest Covid warriors, our Mumbai police making an appearance on the first episode of our show. Throughout the pandemic, they have taken care of us without taking a single break from their duty. I can’t even fathom the amount of stress they must have all dealt with during this time,” said Farah Khan, who will be seen in the avatar of the Laughing Buddha of the show.

“This episode was our way of honouring their work while giving them a chance to relax and laugh their hearts out. In today’s time, I definitely believe that laughter is the best medicine, and we are glad to have hosted and provided our officers a night to remember us by,” the choreographer-filmmaker added.

Apart from Farah, the show will feature comedians like Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan and Punit J. Pathak.

