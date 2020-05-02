The entire Bollywood is in shock after the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor due to cancer. Recently, Hrithik Roshan also penned a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor showing gratitude for supporting him throughout his career. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared an old picture of himself along with Neetu Kapoor and the late actor and penned a beautiful note saying that the veteran actor had been a constant source of encouragement for him.

The actor wrote that he felt amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked his work. He added, “Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. . I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me . Everytime dad called and said “chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you “, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room , preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which (sic).”

He further wrote that Rishi Kapoor supported and encouraged him since childhood and didn’t shy away from shouting at him to tell the importance of hard work in one’s life. You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself (sic).”

Hrithik also thanked the late actor for pointing out his mistakes. He wrote, “Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar’s 2009 film Luck By Chance.

Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor shared a close bond. The two veteran actors were friends since their early Bollywood days and used to party together along with other colleagues including Jeetendra and Prem Chopra.

Rishi Kapoor left for heavenly abode on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. His last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai, in the presence of just a few family members, including Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.