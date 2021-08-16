Character in ‘Chutzpah’ taught Gautam Mehra how social media stars work

Actor Gautam Mehra, who features in the recently released web show ‘Chutzpah’, shares what he did to understand the psyche of his character Kevin.

Gautam said: “Kevin is a crazy, fun guy, who wishes to be a social media star. Generating new content and increasing his number of followers is the only thing that keeps running in his mind all the time. When he becomes a social media star, his personality and vision in life is affected and that’s what the story is all about.”

Throwing light on how he tried to understand the character’s mindset, the actor said: “Kevin is someone who’s extremely fast and agile. I tried to understand the psyche of the character and how social media stars are like. I learnt about the amazing relationship they share with their fans, how they keep up with the current trends and generate content.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and created by Mrighdeep Lamba, ‘Chutzpah’ is directed by Simarpreet Singh.

The series also featuring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan and it streams on SonyLIV.