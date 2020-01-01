Year 2020 is here. While most of the Bollywood celebs are busy vacationing in exotic locations to celebrate the new year, a couple of B-town celebs have also reserved some time to share their concern about nature and the planet.

Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar came forward to show some major concern about the planet earth. On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a video that talks about how we as humans are responsible for climate change, pollution and global warming. The video clip also showcases Bhumi, actively taking part in cleaning up garbage from a beach.

Alongside the video, the actress wrote, “We need change today and the change starts with me, Thanking all the #ClimateWarriors who have worked so hard towards preserving our home. Here’s to loving and co-existing with our planet, our home. Lets all become climate warriors. #Happy2020 #ClimateWarrior (Sic).”

Meanwhile, Rustom actress Esha Gupta also spoke on similar issues. The actress participated in a mangroves clean drive along with MLA Aditya Thackeray and other citizens.

Sharing photographs of the initiative on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Success is not a big step in the future, success is a small step taken right now”.. makes me so proud to see so many people who walked with us for the mangroves clean drive this weekend. @adityathackeray your love for our home is immense, the voice of today is for a better tomorrow. @saherbhamla @rajlakshmivpatil so proud of you two for getting the millennials out that day n making beach cleaning fun. Let’s all be greedy and move towards protecting what we need @unep @bhamlafoundation (sic).”