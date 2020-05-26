On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan’s film Bunty Aur Babli completed 15 years of its release. Recalling his first film in which he featured with his son Abhishek, the veteran actor took to his official Twitter handle to share two pictures, out of which one depicts his stage performance with Aish and Junior Bachchan.

The film had Aishwarya Rai in a special dance number, titled “Kajra Re“, which became a super hit. The song was shot before Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot.

Amitabh shared the film poster that also features the female lead Rani Mukerji, and a picture of the three Bachchans performing to Kajra Re live on stage at an event. He wrote in a tweet, “15 years .. “Bunty Aur Babli “ … my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and ‘kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo (sic).”

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film revolved around two con artists and partners-in-crime (Abhishek and Rani). Amitabh was in the role of a cop Dashrath Singh, whose sole purpose was to catch the two of them. Aishwarya also stepped in to join the Bachchan father-son duo and performed on the song Kajra Re, sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali.

For the unversed, the sequel of the 2005 film is now set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli. It will also introduce Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as the new Bunty, whereas the character of Babli will be played by Sharvari.