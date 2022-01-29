Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar talks about her upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’

In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar explained why she starred in ‘Badhaai Do’. She said she was excited to be part of the film because it gave her the opportunity to portray a character who will be an “eye-opener” for Indians.

Rajkummar Rao stars in the lead role of ‘Badhaai Do’, which recently released its trailer and sparked a discussion about social inclusion. Lavender marriage (marriage between a man and a woman to hide homosexuality) was highlighted in the trailer. Bhumi can be seen portraying Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher with a fascination for women in the trailer.

Defying the pressure of their families, she marries Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar). When Rajkummar’s character suggests he is also gay, the story takes a real turn.

‘Badhaai Do’ will open the eyes of the people of India, according to Bhumi, who is pleased with the reaction viewers have given the trailer.

She expressed, “I’m really proud that content filmmakers, making differential and clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can help a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India.”

The actor added, “Badhaai Do is a hot franchise that balances commerce with content. It is really exciting to be an actor in these times because such subjects are being backed by big producers who want to create a change in society. As a human being, I’m drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope Badhaai Do does just the same. I can’t wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing.”

‘Badhaai Do’ will be released in theaters on February 11, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. As well as ‘Badhaai Do’, Bhumi will also star in ‘Bheed’ by Anubhav Sinha; ‘Ladykiller’ by Ajay Bahl; ‘Govinda Aala Re’ by Shashank Khaitan; and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ by Aanand L. Rai.

