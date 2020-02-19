Abhishek Bachchan, who is making a comeback to the big screen after a gap of two years with his upcoming film Bob Biswas, has wrapped up the first shooting schedule. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role. Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.

Sharing the news on his official Twitter handle with a picture of the team, Abhishek wrote, “It’s a wrap on the 1st schedule!!! (sic).”

Bob Biswas was a contract killer in the film, played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee. Though Saswata’s role in the film was just of a few minutes, the actor immortalized the character leading to its very own film.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “First shooting schedule concludes… #BobBiswas – #SRK’s new production… Stars #AbhishekBachchan and #ChitrangdaSingh… Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh… Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma (sic).”

Twitter was divided when the makers signed Abhishek Bachchan to play Bob Biswas. Kahaani was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Bob Biswas is directed by his daughter Diya.

Apart from Bob Biswas, Abhishek will also be seen in Paa 2 and Ludo. He was last seen on the big screen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.