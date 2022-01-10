These are the birthday wishes Hrithik Roshan’s parents sent him

Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan shared loving birthday wishes on social media on behalf of actor Hrithik Roshan, who turned 48 on Monday.

A picture of the director-father interacting with his Duggu was posted on his Instagram handle by the father-director. Further, he wrote, “Happy birthday Duggu my sun. keep shining as always, you are my pride and joy a son after my own [email protected]”

Hrithik replied in the comments section by writing, “Love you papa.”

Also on her Instagram account, Pinkie Roshan shared a picture of her son.

Her note also expressed appreciation and love for her son.

She wrote, “The moon the son the mother and her son happy birthday Duggu you were born to give life to others you live to see people live better your hands never take only give your eyes can bring out emotions in everyone your heart is so pure that lead people to follow the path of truth your speech problem was a challenge to overcome YOU are an institution in yourself you inspire millions and millions love you right back stay blessed always is my earnest prayer to the Universe happy birthday. A star was born 10-1-74.”

To this, Hrithik replied, “My dear mama. You are the best !”

He later shared birthday wishes on social media with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

