A biopic about an industrialist with disabilities will star Rajkummar Rao

He will portray Srikanth Bolla in a biopic on the 29-year-old visually impaired industrialist who not only made it to MIT but also founded Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata.

Bolla grew up in a farming family in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and took the government to court for denying him the right to study Science after clearing his Class X exams because of his disability.

In addition to winning the case, he topped his school in Class XII. And although he wasn’t accepted into coaching classes at IIT, he got into MIT, the first international student to do so.

The late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam launched the Lead India 2020 campaign shortly after Bolla returned from MIT, and Bolla then founded Bollant Industries to create reusable products using waste material.

Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu have written the script for the film which has tentatively been titled ‘Srikanth Bolla’. Tushar Hiranandani will direct the film, who was earlier responsible for directing Saand Ki Aankh.

Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao said, “Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It’s indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I’m happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project.”

By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be co-produced by T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said, “Srikanth Bolla’s story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams – his journey is truly inspirational. And it’s indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him.”

He adds, “The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a calibre like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Tushar Hiranandani’s vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar. As we are thrilled to make this film, we are equally excited for the audiences to witness this compelling story of Srikanth.”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series will present and produce the film, which will go on floors in July 2022.

