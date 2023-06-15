Bigg Boss OTT 2 house tour: A look inside the ‘sustainable’ home

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the popular reality show, is embracing sustainable style as the central theme of its set, creating a buzz of excitement among fans worldwide.

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT has transformed its house into a haven of recycled wonders, putting sustainability front and center.

As soon as you step into the grand entrance, you’ll be captivated by the seamless integration of plastic bottles with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers, setting the tone for the entire house.

The creative minds behind the sustainable masterpiece, art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar, aimed to create a youthful and relevant environment that showcases the beauty and innovation of sustainability. By repurposing everyday objects into visually stunning works of art, they have transformed the house into an extraordinary art museum of recycled materials.

In the kitchen, innovation takes center stage with egg cartons adorning the walls, adding a touch of quirkiness to the space. Even everyday kitchen utensils have been repurposed into captivating art pieces, showcasing the endless possibilities of sustainable design. The dining area follows suit with colorful springs and clip hangers creatively incorporated, giving the space a vibrant and eco-friendly twist. The bedroom immerses you in a world of psychedelic tones and patterns, exuding a cool and fun vibe. It serves as a reminder that beauty can emerge from unexpected places, inspiring viewers to embrace sustainable choices in their own lives. The bathroom area continues the eccentricity of the “Strange House” theme, with toilet seats creatively placed on the walls, complemented by mirrors. Repurposed items like loofas, brushes, and garbage bins have been ingeniously transformed into eccentric lighting fixtures, adding a touch of artistry to the space. Beyond the living spaces, Bigg Boss OTT 2 features multiple lounge zones, including a black love area. Housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to express their thoughts through words. The garden area boasts a refreshing pool, a fully equipped gym, and even a unique jail setup, adding intrigue and variety to the overall experience.