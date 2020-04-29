Remember Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik? The reality show Bigg Boss gives you everything including name, fame and money. This is what happened with Ashutosh as well. After bagging the trophy, he went on to feature in movies like Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. And now, after so long, he is making the headlines once again.

There’s good news for all his fans as the actor recently tied knot with fiance Arpita during the Coronavirus lockdown at his residence in Noida. Reportedly, the wedding took place in a simple fashion on the terrace of his residence.

According to reports, the marriage was decided way before the lockdown and the couple didn’t want to delay it. It took place in the presence of the couple’s family members.

The wedding took place at the terrace of the actor’s residence on April 26, 2020. Since then, pictures and videos of the newly-wed couple are surfacing on social media.

In the pictures, Ashutosh can be seen wearing a white shirt over blue trousers, while his fiance is decked up in a traditional red lehenga. The pandit can be seen wearing a mask while reciting mantras.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Ashutosh confirmed the news of his marriage. He revealed that the wedding date was fixed earlier, and they did not wish to alter it due to the lockdown. So, the duo decided to take wedding vows in the house itself. He added that only Aripta’s family and his family were in presence. Further, he mentioned that he always wanted to have a simple wedding.