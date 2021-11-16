‘Bigg Boss 15’: Donal Bisht to enter the show as a wild card contestant?

Model-Actress Donal Bisht can enter “Bigg Boss 15” again as a wild card contestant who was previously evicted from the show house due to the decision of her housemates.

Nonetheless, this has not been confirmed yet. She stated that after her eviction that despite giving her cent percent in making connections, she was eradicated. She further mentioned that it took place since she always follow her own style rather than following others while playing the game.

Once she said in an interview: “Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, and Tejasswi Prakash were completely against me and in fact Afsana Khan with whom later I developed a good bonding, told me that initially they all had decided to sideline me. They never wanted me to shine in the house.”

She is being approached to enter the show again if the social media and sources are to be believed. Viewers have to wait until the official announcement of the same.

(With inputs from IANS)