Big B, KJo, Kangana wish Happy Republic Day

Celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, a string of Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, took to social media to wish everyone.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly approved the country’s constitution, which came into effect on November 26, 1950.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a bunch of photos, including one where he is dressed in white and holding the Indian flag.

He captioned in Hindi: “A very happy Republic Day’.

Thespian also posted a picture of himself with a tricolor beard on Instagram.