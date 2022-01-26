Big B, KJo, Kangana wish Happy Republic Day

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly approved the country’s constitution, which came into effect on November 26, 1950.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a bunch of photos, including one where he is dressed in white and holding the Indian flag.
He captioned in Hindi: “A very happy Republic Day’.
Thespian also posted a picture of himself with a tricolor beard on Instagram.
He just tweeted a heart emoji and a National Flag.
An older version of the national anthem was shared by actress Kangana Ranaut on Instagram. She captioned the video: “Our first National Anthem. Enjoy”
Actress Taapsee Pannu simply shared: “OF the people, FOR the people, BY the people. Happy Republic Day to the PEOPLE of India”.
Director Madhur Bhandarkar wished everyone a “happy Republic Day. #JaiHind”.
Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza said, “Happy Republic Day” and added that “as we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfill our duties “to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures.”
“Wishing everyone a Happy #RepublicDay,” wished Adnan Sami on Twitter.
Esha Deol saluted her country.
“With pride in our hearts, let’s salute our Motherland… Happy Republic Day,” she wrote.