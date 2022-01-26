Follow Us:
Big B, KJo, Kangana wish Happy Republic Day

“Wishing everyone a Happy #RepublicDay,” wished Adnan Sami on Twitter.

SNS | New Delhi | January 26, 2022 11:20 pm

(Photo : IANS)

Celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, a string of Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, took to social media to wish everyone.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly approved the country’s constitution, which came into effect on November 26, 1950.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a bunch of photos, including one where he is dressed in white and holding the Indian flag.

He captioned in Hindi: “A very happy Republic Day’.

Thespian also posted a picture of himself with a tricolor beard on Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: “To the spirit of our republic – may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution – the pillar that upholds the country’s values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind!”

He just tweeted a heart emoji and a National Flag.

An older version of the national anthem was shared by actress Kangana Ranaut on Instagram. She captioned the video: “Our first National Anthem. Enjoy”

Actress Taapsee Pannu simply shared: “OF the people, FOR the people, BY the people. Happy Republic Day to the PEOPLE of India”.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wished everyone a “happy Republic Day. #JaiHind”.

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza said, “Happy Republic Day” and added that “as we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfill our duties “to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures.”

Esha Deol saluted her country.

“With pride in our hearts, let’s salute our Motherland… Happy Republic Day,” she wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)

