Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to social media on Thursday, to lay bare her pimple woes for fans.

In a clip she posted on Instagram Stories, Bhumi shows a pimple that has sprouted on her face. “Oh hello you are back to torture me,” she wrote on the clip.

The actress is currently busy shooting for the comedy drama “Badhaai Do” along with Rajkummar Rao. She recently introduced the characters of the film on Instagram.

“Do mastane chale zindagi banane, Bande sayane aur naam ke deewane#SumiAurShardul #BadhaaiDo @rajkummar_rao,” she wrote.

“Badhaai Do” is the second instalment in the “Badhaai Ho” franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Rajkummar and Bhumi taking the franchise forward.

In the new film, Rajkummar plays the only male officer in a mahila thana in Delhi. Bhumi will reportedly play a police officer and a PT teacher.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy “Hunterr” (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote “Badhaai Ho”.